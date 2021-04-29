Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Exelon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

EXC stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.99. 116,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

