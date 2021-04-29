Monticello Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $55,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,415 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $18,305,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,923,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.35. 3,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,981. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

