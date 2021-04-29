Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,235 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

