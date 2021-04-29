Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 21,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

