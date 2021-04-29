Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.98 and a 52-week high of $276.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

