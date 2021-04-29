Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 55,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 242,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.