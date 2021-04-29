HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $192.89 Average PT from Analysts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.93. 9,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

