Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up to $27.32

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $28.40. Nutanix shares last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 19,994 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.07 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,446.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $103,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $654,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

