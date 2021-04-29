Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.87

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.87 and last traded at $229.23, with a volume of 60759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

