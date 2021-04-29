Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $17.83. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 792 shares trading hands.

LIND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $826.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.