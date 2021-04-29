Jag Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day moving average is $284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $1.29. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

