ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.24

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $34.53. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $34.43, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
