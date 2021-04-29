Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down to $51.94

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $50.31. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 45,399 shares.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.