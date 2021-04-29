Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $90,056.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006750 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

