AnRKey X Reaches Market Cap of $11.76 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $11.76 million and $408,087.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

