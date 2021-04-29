Tran Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,112. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.94. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $585.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

