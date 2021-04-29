Tran Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 4.1% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $46,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $139,728,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.55 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

