Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 37,729 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,729 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,262. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

