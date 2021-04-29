Legacy Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.27. 100,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,156. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

