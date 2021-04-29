Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $612,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 168,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,691. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of -100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

