Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $11.42 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $126.95. 44,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

