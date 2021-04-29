New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 637,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,860,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.