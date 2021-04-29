New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 88,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,901. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.