Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $45.24 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $462.65. 40,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,030. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

