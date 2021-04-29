Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $25.11 Million Position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,991 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Dana worth $25,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dana by 37.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dana by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85. Dana Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.