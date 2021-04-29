Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Position Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $189.09. 13,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,990. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

