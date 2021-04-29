Reik & CO. LLC Has $39.97 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 10.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $39,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,629. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,859. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.