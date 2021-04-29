Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 397,850 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 397,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,858,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 386,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 34,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

