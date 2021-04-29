Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,775 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Zynga worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 5,518.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,361,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,760 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,022. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 235,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,539,898. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

