Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,211. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

