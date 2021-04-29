Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,211. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
