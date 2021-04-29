Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 670.3% in April

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 670.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Nickel 28 Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 10,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,586. Nickel 28 Capital has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

