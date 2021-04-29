General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 1,142,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

