Network International (LON:NETW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on the stock.

NETW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 396 ($5.17) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

Shares of NETW stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 417 ($5.45). The stock had a trading volume of 666,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.01. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 503 ($6.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 463.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

