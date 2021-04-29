North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $211,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in International Paper by 1,725.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 867.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 654,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 586,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

International Paper stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

