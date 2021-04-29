Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report $228.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.79 million. Groupon reported sales of $374.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.78. 8,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Groupon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.