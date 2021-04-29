TrueFi Price Down 0.7% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. TrueFi has a market cap of $49.96 million and $7.32 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00067295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.15 or 0.00816652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.