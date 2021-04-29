The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,525 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $74,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,989. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

