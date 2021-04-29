Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 3.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.24. 38,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,563. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

