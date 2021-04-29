Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

HALO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 13,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,496. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 320.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,726 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

