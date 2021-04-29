Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Avery Dennison accounts for about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.41. 7,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

