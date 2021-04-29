Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 44.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $106.86. 446,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

