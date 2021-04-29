Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 11,560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

