Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Update

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday.

TBABF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; and shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, rubber cover seals, and noise and vibration damping solutions.

