Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Expands By 192.3%

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUWN stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. Sunwin Stevia International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 9.56%.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

