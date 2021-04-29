Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 179.70 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 68583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2%.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £71.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.18.

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

