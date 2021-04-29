Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $70.00.

4/13/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $55.95. 40,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,179. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,762 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.