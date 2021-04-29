Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 6,872 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 149.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 2,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,932. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.91.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

