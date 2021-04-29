6,932 Shares in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000.

CNBS traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.82. 3,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,723. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

