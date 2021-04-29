Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 54,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

BIDU traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.45. 128,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,759,364. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.67.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

