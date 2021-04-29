OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.150-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.40 EPS.

OSIS traded down $4.97 on Thursday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

